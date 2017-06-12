Cambridge University refuses to return Aboriginal artifacts to Australia
The University of Cambridge has refused a request by an Australian man to return important Aboriginal artifacts taken by British explorer Captain James Cook nearly 250 years ago. Rodney Kelly is seeking the return of four spears from the university's Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology on behalf of the Gweagal people, who traditionally inhabited southern parts of Sydney, Australia's largest city.
