Broadway invasion: Australian musicals struggle to make mark as Helpmann nominations announced
You could be forgiven for thinking it was the nominations for Broadway's Tony Awards being announced, rather than the shortlist for Australia's premiere live performance honours. The nominations for the Helpmann awards were revealed on Monday night and they don't spell great news for the Australian music theatre industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|46
|Trump Cabinet officers urge on Republicans in G...
|20 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC