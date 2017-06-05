Best Australian brews named at beer Oscars
The world's biggest annual beer competition, the AIBA celebrated 25 years this year, attracting record participation with over 1,890 entries across a number of categories. In other top honours, Stone & Wood Brewing in New South Wales took the award for champion large Australian brewery for the second year running, while Dagon Beverages of Myanmar was awarded the champion large international brewery gong.
