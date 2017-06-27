Bali bombing plotter 'planned terror ...

Bali bombing plotter 'planned terror attacks in Australia'

Riduan Isamuddinm Hambali, who was charged in the United States over the weekend with plotting the 2002 attack which killed 88 Australians, had also plotted to hit the Israeli and US embassies in Australia, reported ABC News. His charge sheet alleges he had met with Australian man Jack Roche in 2000, funded his travel to Afghanistan and paid him $US4,000 to monitor the Israeli and US embassies in Canberra, and the Israeli consulate in Sydney.

