Bali bombing plotter 'planned terror attacks in Australia'
Riduan Isamuddinm Hambali, who was charged in the United States over the weekend with plotting the 2002 attack which killed 88 Australians, had also plotted to hit the Israeli and US embassies in Australia, reported ABC News. His charge sheet alleges he had met with Australian man Jack Roche in 2000, funded his travel to Afghanistan and paid him $US4,000 to monitor the Israeli and US embassies in Canberra, and the Israeli consulate in Sydney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|1 hr
|Subduction Zone
|206
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|Mon
|ron paul revolution
|12
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC