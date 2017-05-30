Australia's old media moguls unite to fight online giants

Bosses of Australia's media companies, including an arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, have formed an unprecedented front to lobby for changes they say will allow more consolidation and help them compete with internet giants. This week, in a show of unity, chief executives of companies from radio broadcasters to newspaper publishers joined Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in Canberra, in a last-ditch effort to swing the upper house, controlled by recalcitrant independent lawmakers.

