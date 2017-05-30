Australia's old media moguls unite to fight online giants
Bosses of Australia's media companies, including an arm of Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, have formed an unprecedented front to lobby for changes they say will allow more consolidation and help them compete with internet giants. Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull sits alongside media company logos at an event on media ownership laws at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, May 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|4 hr
|Erl
|15
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|May 11
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC