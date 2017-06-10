Australia's cyber defence force will ...

Australia's cyber defence force will go on the attack, target foreign criminals

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Age

Australia's cyber intelligence agency will be given the power to launch offensive operations to shut down foreign criminal networks, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced. The federal government has directed the Australian Signals Directorate to expand its cyber warfare operations from a military role to "disrupt, degrade, deny and deter" organised offshore criminals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 10 hr nemesis 239
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) Jun 26 ron paul revolution 12
News 'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed... Jun 24 BB Board 1
News Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex... Jun 22 Gremlin 3
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC