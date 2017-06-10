Australia's cyber defence force will go on the attack, target foreign criminals
Australia's cyber intelligence agency will be given the power to launch offensive operations to shut down foreign criminal networks, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has announced. The federal government has directed the Australian Signals Directorate to expand its cyber warfare operations from a military role to "disrupt, degrade, deny and deter" organised offshore criminals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|10 hr
|nemesis
|239
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|Jun 26
|ron paul revolution
|12
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Jun 24
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC