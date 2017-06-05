Australian racehorse Horsey McHorseface captures first career victory
Horsey McHorseface, who until Monday had only drawn attention for his standout moniker rather than his performances, came from behind in the final furlong to race clear and claim a first win in only his fourth start. The three-year-old gelding, trained by Bjorn Baker, got his name after a public poll in Britain chose Boaty McBoatface as the most popular name for a $300 million polar research ship.
