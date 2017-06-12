Australian Pride March / Flagwit Rally, Melbourne : June 25, 2017
Next Sunday, June 25, Phillip Galea's favourite patriotik gang the True Blue Crew have organised a flagwit rally in Melbourne. According to the somewhat incoherent blurb which accompanies the Facebook event page, the flagwit rally in June last year was much victory, very success , so they wanna make it an annual affair.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slackbastard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|4 hr
|Subduction Zone
|46
|Trump Cabinet officers urge on Republicans in G...
|23 hr
|Elise R Gingerich
|1
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC