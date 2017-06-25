Australian Pride /// Flagwit Rally, June 25, 2017 : Recap

The Melton-based grouplet True Blue Crew organised an 'Australian Pride' rally in Melbourne today; the Campaign Against Racism & Fascism in conjunction with No Room For Racism organised a counter-rally to oppose it. About 100 or so fascists , assembled in Carlton Gardens at approximately 11am, near the corner of Victoria & Rathdowne streets, as did a larger counter-protest nearby .

