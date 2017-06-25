Australian Pride /// Flagwit Rally, June 25, 2017 : Recap
The Melton-based grouplet True Blue Crew organised an 'Australian Pride' rally in Melbourne today; the Campaign Against Racism & Fascism in conjunction with No Room For Racism organised a counter-rally to oppose it. About 100 or so fascists , assembled in Carlton Gardens at approximately 11am, near the corner of Victoria & Rathdowne streets, as did a larger counter-protest nearby .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slackbastard.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|3 hr
|Subduction Zone
|143
|'Rude and Biased': Pauline Hanson blasts Waleed...
|Sat
|BB Board
|1
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|Jun 22
|Gremlin
|3
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|16
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC