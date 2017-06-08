Australian police to get greater powe...

Australian police to get greater powers to shoot in militant sieges

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Reuters

Police in Australia's most populous state will be allowed to shoot suspects in ''terrorist related'' incidents even if the attacker does not pose an imminent threat, under a proposed law. Samantha Vadas reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Thu Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,075 • Total comments across all topics: 281,642,543

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC