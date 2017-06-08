Australian police to get greater powers to shoot in militant sieges
Police in Australia's most populous state will be allowed to shoot suspects in ''terrorist related'' incidents even if the attacker does not pose an imminent threat, under a proposed law. Samantha Vadas reports.
