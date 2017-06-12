Australian police arrest man for alle...

Australian police arrest man for allegedly supplying gun in deadly siege

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

Australian police stand at the site of a siege at the Buckingham Serviced Apartments in Melbourne, Australia, June 6, 2017. AAP/Julian Smith/via Australian police said on Monday a 25-year-old man had been arrested and charged with allegedly supplying a firearm used in a deadly siege in Melbourne last week, which Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull called an "act of terrorism".

Chicago, IL

