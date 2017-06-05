Australian nurse killed London terror attacks

First arrest over Trump leaks: Intelligence contractor, 25, with top secret clearance is charged under espionage laws for 'handing classified NSA report on Russian election hacking to website' Scrap Trump's state visit to the UK, urges London Mayor: Sadiq Khan says Britain should not 'roll out the red carpet' for the President because his policies 'go against everything we stand for' Daily 30-minute walk may slash cancer deaths by half: Studies find regular exercise has a huge impact on survival by slowing tumor growth 'I should have killed myself by now': MMA fighter War Machine compares himself to Aaron Hernandez as he is sentenced to life for kidnapping and raping his porn star ex-girlfriend PICTURED: Five victims gunned down by Army veteran in Orlando including single father-of-two who celebrated his son's graduation one day earlier Boy, 5, is shot in the head by a stray bullet after ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.