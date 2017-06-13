Australian man records dog's battle w...

Australian man records dog's battle with kangaroo

An astonished onlooker captured video of a prolonged brawl between a German shepherd and a kangaroo that police eventually broke up. Anthony Hartley posted a video to YouTube on Sunday that he said represents only a small portion of the 20-minute standoff between the dog and kangaroo.

