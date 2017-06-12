Australian leader disappointed Trump ...

Australian leader disappointed Trump parody became public

San Gabriel Valley Tribune

CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA >> Australia's prime minister said he was disappointed that excerpts of an off-the-record speech he gave at Parliament House parodying President Donald Trump were broadcast by a television network on Thursday. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull made fun of both Trump and the Australian government's dismal opinion polls during a lighthearted speech on Wednesday night at an annual ball hosted by the Federal Parliamentary Press Gallery.

Chicago, IL

