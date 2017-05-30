Australian law firms - up from Down Under
Learning how to code is becoming a normal part of the job for lawyers at Gilbert + Tobin, the Sydney-based corporate law firm. The idea is that by acquiring this skill, lawyers will become more tech-literate and will develop a feel for how technology can help them work more efficiently.
