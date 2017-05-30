Australian law firms - up from Down U...

Australian law firms - up from Down Under

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 1 Read more: Financial Times

Learning how to code is becoming a normal part of the job for lawyers at Gilbert + Tobin, the Sydney-based corporate law firm. The idea is that by acquiring this skill, lawyers will become more tech-literate and will develop a feel for how technology can help them work more efficiently.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... 4 hr Erl 15
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,132

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC