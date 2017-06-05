Australian counter-terrorism police c...

Australian counter-terrorism police conduct raids after fatal siege

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Reuters

Australian police carry out 'counter-terrorism' raids at an apartment block in Melbourne, Australia, June 9, 2017 that are said to be linked to the deadly siege by a lone gunman in the country's second biggest city earlier in the week. AAP/Mal Fairclough/via Australian police carry out 'counter-terrorism' raids at an apartment block in Melbourne, Australia, June 9, 2017 that are said to be linked to the deadly siege by a lone gunman in the country's second biggest city earlier in the week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,379 • Total comments across all topics: 281,679,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC