Australian counter terrorism police charge two teens with weapons offences
Australian counter terrorism police on Saturday charged two teenage men with selling weapons and drugs, but the public has been assured there is no imminent security threat associated with the arrest. The two 18-year-old teenagers were arrested in a western suburb of Sydney on Friday evening and charged with 17 offences, including the unauthorized supply of firearms and firearm parts.
