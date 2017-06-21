Australian Antarctic researchers celebrate winter solstice with icy swim
Lake Burley Griffin doesn't look particularly inviting on a frosty morning, but we're left with no excuses to hide under the covers after watching how these tough Australians entertained themselves this week. Fifteen Australians living at Antarctica's Davis station stripped off on a chilly minus 33.5 degree day to plunge through a hole in the sea ice for a dip in minus 1.8 degree water.
Read more at The Age.
