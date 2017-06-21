Australian Antarctic researchers cele...

Australian Antarctic researchers celebrate winter solstice with icy swim

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Age

Lake Burley Griffin doesn't look particularly inviting on a frosty morning, but we're left with no excuses to hide under the covers after watching how these tough Australians entertained themselves this week. Fifteen Australians living at Antarctica's Davis station stripped off on a chilly minus 33.5 degree day to plunge through a hole in the sea ice for a dip in minus 1.8 degree water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 4 hr Subduction Zone 66
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May '17 FireyFellow44 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,455 • Total comments across all topics: 281,910,909

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC