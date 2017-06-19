Australia to seek greater powers on encrypted messaging at 'Five Eyes' meeting

Australia said on Sunday it will push for greater powers to tackle the use of encrypted messaging services used by terrorists and criminals at an upcoming meeting of ministers from the "Five Eyes" intelligence network. FILE PHOTO: Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Australia's Attorney-General George Brandis stand together during a media conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Australia, November 29, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.