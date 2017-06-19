Australia to resume airstrikes against IS targets soon
Australian warplanes will soon resume airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria after operations were suspended as a precaution because a U.S. fighter jet shot down a Syrian warplane earlier this week, the defence chief said Wednesday. The Defence Department had said Tuesday that the six F/A-18F Super Hornets based in the United Arab Emirates had been suspended from Syrian operations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ...
|18 hr
|Science
|93
|Crocodile Dundee star Paul Hogan backs same-sex...
|22 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|2
|Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc...
|Jun 8
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F...
|Jun 7
|FinallyPhart
|6
|More than 100 religious leaders call for marria...
|Jun 7
|BB Board
|4
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|Jun 4
|spud
|17
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC