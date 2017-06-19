Australia to resume airstrikes agains...

Australia to resume airstrikes against IS targets soon

Australian warplanes will soon resume airstrikes against Islamic State targets in Syria after operations were suspended as a precaution because a U.S. fighter jet shot down a Syrian warplane earlier this week, the defence chief said Wednesday. The Defence Department had said Tuesday that the six F/A-18F Super Hornets based in the United Arab Emirates had been suspended from Syrian operations.

