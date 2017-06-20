Australia to restrict gas exports due...

Australia to restrict gas exports due to domestic shortage

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

CANBERRA, Australia - Australia's government will restrict gas exports from next year in an effort to contain soaring energy prices in the domestic market, the prime minister said Tuesday. Australia is about to overtake Qatar as the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 3 min Science 60
News Trump Cabinet officers urge on Republicans in G... Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,942 • Total comments across all topics: 281,890,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC