Australia to restrict gas exports due to domestic shortage
CANBERRA, Australia - Australia's government will restrict gas exports from next year in an effort to contain soaring energy prices in the domestic market, the prime minister said Tuesday. Australia is about to overtake Qatar as the world's largest exporter of liquefied natural gas.
