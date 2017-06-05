Australia to build new prison to isol...

Australia to build new prison to isolate militants in counter-terrorism drive

View from the inside of a prison court yard at Maitland goal in New South Wales Australia. Image via Shutterstock AUSTRALIA is to build its first prison aimed at isolating militants and stopping the spread of radical beliefs through the prison system as part of efforts to eliminate terrorism, the premier of New South Wales state said on Sunday.

Chicago, IL

