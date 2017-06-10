Australia Shark Attacks Could Take Bite Out of Tourism

Australia Shark Attacks Could Take Bi...

A series of shark attacks off Australia's northeast coast has given the tourism industry the shudders, prompting a controversial deployment of protective nets to save lives and guard the country's reputation as a holiday destination. Australia ranked behind only the United States in the number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans last year, the International Shark Attack File of the University of Florida shows.



