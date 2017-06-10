Australia Post sells half share in Melbourne tower to Singaporeans

Australia Post has inked a deal with giant Singaporean fund Keppel REIT to sell it a $347.8 million half share in a Melbourne tower to be built for Victoria Police. The 42-storey A-grade office tower at 311 Spencer Street is being developed by Australia Post in a joint venture with super fund developer Cbus Property and only gained development approval from the state government last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.