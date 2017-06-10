Australia developer buying Saddleback ski mountain in Maine NEW
An Australian company is buying the family-owned Saddleback Mountain ski area in Rangeley, Maine that has been shuttered for the last two winter seasons. The reopening date is contingent upon how quickly Majella Group can install a modern quad-chairlift to replace an aging double-chair lift, and the company was making no promises that'll be completed by this fall, said Fred LaMontagne, who's managing the transition.
