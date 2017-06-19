At British Museum Protest, Australian...

At British Museum Protest, Australian Aboriginal Activist Demands Repatriation of Ancestor's Shield

Yesterday, Australian Aboriginal rights activist Rodney Kelly visited the British Museum to demand the return of an artifact with a potent history: the Gweagal shield . The shield belonged to Kelly's great-great-great-great grandfather, Cooman, and was seized in 1770 by Captain James Cook during the first encounter between the British and Indigenous Australians.

Chicago, IL

