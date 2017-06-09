An Australian treasure chest: new National Archives hub opens in Canberra

More than 100 kilometres of shelf space and room for nine kilometres of audio visual records have come online at the newest home of Australia's national treasures. The National Archives of Australia's new specialist preservation facility in Mitchell was opened on Friday by Attorney-General George Brandis, set to become home to about a quarter of the national collection alongside state-of-the-art conservation facilities, digitisation spaces and research rooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.