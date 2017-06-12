Ali Bin Hamad Al Abbadi is a Bachelor's student at Bond University in Queensland, Australia.
Muscat: An Omani student in Australia receives an academic excellence award. Ali Bin Hamad Al Abbadi has been awarded the "Executive Dean's List for Academic Excellence" award for academic excellence at Bond University in Queensland, Australia.
