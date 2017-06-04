Adani's mine and Greens vote to prove juggling act in next Queensland election
The Palaszczuk Government will have a balancing act to perform in the lead up to the next election, as it tries to boost resources jobs in north Queensland while still appealing to the inner-city Greens vote in Brisbane. "In north Queensland and regional Queensland it has to talk to voters and say, 'No this Adani project is going ahead, we are going to offer you 10,000 jobs'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|4 hr
|Erl
|15
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|May 11
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC