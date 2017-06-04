Adani's mine and Greens vote to prove...

Adani's mine and Greens vote to prove juggling act in next Queensland election

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

The Palaszczuk Government will have a balancing act to perform in the lead up to the next election, as it tries to boost resources jobs in north Queensland while still appealing to the inner-city Greens vote in Brisbane. "In north Queensland and regional Queensland it has to talk to voters and say, 'No this Adani project is going ahead, we are going to offer you 10,000 jobs'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... 4 hr Erl 15
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... May 16 FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,787 • Total comments across all topics: 281,499,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC