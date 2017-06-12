A shifting climate drives Australia's top design award
As more severe and volatile weather patterns continue to threaten Australia's crucial infrastructure, Good Design Australia has awarded its ' Good Design Award of the Year'* - its highest recognition, to global engineering and infrastructure advisory firm Aurecon and architects Cox Architecture for their revolutionary new design of the Brisbane Ferry Terminals. The Terminals - which are now flood-proof - were designed with climate in mind and to withstand the ravages of a flood similar to that of 12 January 2011, when the mighty Brisbane River broke its banks, inundating thousands of homes and livelihoods.
