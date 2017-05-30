A forgotten resting place
Jim Ritchie almost whispers the number when he talks about Devonport's early pioneers that lay in unmarked graves off Eugene Street. Most are aware of the old headstones at the Mersey Bluff, but many would not know their bodies actually lay 400 metres away under thick tea tree scrub.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House...
|4 hr
|Erl
|15
|Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ...
|May 24
|spytheweb
|2
|The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se...
|May 16
|FireyFellow44
|3
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|14
|We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ...
|May 11
|Global Warming is...
|2
|Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15)
|May 10
|Llibertatarian
|10
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC