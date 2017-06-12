53 years later, Australia leaves Cypr...

53 years later, Australia leaves Cyprus peacekeeping force

With its flag lowered one final time, Australia on Friday ended 53 years of helping to keep the peace on ethnically divided Cyprus by pulling out its last three police officers serving with a United Nations peacekeeping force. Some 1,600 Australian police officers have served in Cyprus since 1964 following the outbreak of violence between the island's Greek and Turkish Cypriot communities.

