$1 billion allocated to roads
Significant upgrades for Schofields, Narellan, Campbelltown, and Appin roads and Memorial Avenue have each listed for funding in today's State Budget. Also to share in the $1 billion road works spend are several upgrades in in Riverstone, and planning for upgrades to Jane Street and Mulgoa Road in Penrith.
