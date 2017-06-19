$1 billion allocated to roads

$1 billion allocated to roads

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Hills News

Significant upgrades for Schofields, Narellan, Campbelltown, and Appin roads and Memorial Avenue have each listed for funding in today's State Budget. Also to share in the $1 billion road works spend are several upgrades in in Riverstone, and planning for upgrades to Jane Street and Mulgoa Road in Penrith.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hills News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Why Atheist Richard Dawkins Supports Religious ... 1 hr Socrates 59
News Trump Cabinet officers urge on Republicans in G... Sun Elise R Gingerich 1
News Brisbane locals slam Islamic hub as 'Muslim enc... Jun 8 Izlamistyranny 2
News Two Mountaineers head to NCAA Outdoor Track & F... Jun 7 FinallyPhart 6
News More than 100 religious leaders call for marria... Jun 7 BB Board 4
News The Latest: Disney CEO resigns from White House... Jun 4 spud 17
News Australia Puts Illegal Aliens On Notice: Prove ... May 24 spytheweb 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 281,884,212

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC