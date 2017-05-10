Wife of Australia doctor writes lette...

Wife of Australia doctor writes letter about his suicide to show 'we're not ashamed'

The wife of an Australian doctor who took his own life this month has written a letter to make others aware of how quickly depression can take hold of someone's life. Dr Andrew Bryant, a gastroenterologist in Brisbane, husband and father to four children, died in his office last Thursday after battling depression.

