Western Australia to Get A$2.3bn Budget Infrastructure Package an hour ago
Western Australia will get a A$2.3 billion road-and-rail infrastructure package in this week's federal budget, the national government said on Sunday. A little over half of the funds will be spent on the state's Metronet rail project, with the rest to pay for smaller road and bridge projects.
