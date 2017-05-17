Watch: Australian fisherman fights shark to get fishing gear back
Chilling footage, recently uploaded online by South Australia man Nic Wilks, shows a very gutsy fisherman trying to retain his fishing net from a great white shark. The great white appeared alongside Nic and his father's boat as they were fishing off the coast of Port Pirie, north of Adelaide.
