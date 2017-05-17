Watch: Australian fisherman fights sh...

Watch: Australian fisherman fights shark to get fishing gear back

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Chilling footage, recently uploaded online by South Australia man Nic Wilks, shows a very gutsy fisherman trying to retain his fishing net from a great white shark. The great white appeared alongside Nic and his father's boat as they were fishing off the coast of Port Pirie, north of Adelaide.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Trump and Jordan's King Abdullah se... Tue FireyFellow44 3
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) May 12 Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... May 11 Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,057 • Total comments across all topics: 281,091,668

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC