War photographer 'shocked' by issues ...

War photographer 'shocked' by issues confronting Australia's rural communities

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

It was a phone call Richard Mosse didn't expect. The internationally acclaimed, New-York-based photographer was being invited by a small NGO in the NSW rural town of Moree to head to Australia and work with Raphaela Rosella, a local photojournalist, to shine a light on the social issues afflicting the community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Fri Limpball Viagra 14
News We are on track to pass 1.5A C warming in less ... Thu Global Warming is... 2
News Ron Paul: The only Patriot Act reform is total ... (May '15) May 10 Llibertatarian 10
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 280,983,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC