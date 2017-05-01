Uber suspends driver in Australia over bomb plot allegation
A woman in Australia called police from a gas station toilet claiming her Uber driver told her was planning a bomb plot. Uber has suspended a driver in Australia while police investigate allegations that he told a passenger he led an organisation related to the Islamic State movement and planned to blow up Parliament House, the ride-hailing company said on Monday.
