Two consortiums lodge final bids for Australia's Endeavour Energy: sources

9 hrs ago

Australian state-owned power grid Endeavour Energy has attracted final bids from two consortiums comprised of local and foreign investors, according to two sources involved in the process. The offers for a majority stake in the utility, which is expected to fetch at least A$4 billion are binding and follow weeks of due diligence.

Chicago, IL

