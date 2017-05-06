Trump touts US-Australia alliance - and Rupert Murdoch
"I love Australia, I always have", Mr Trump told reporters who witnessed a portion of the meeting on Thursday between the two wealthy, iconoclastic, deal-making politicians in a room near the ship's main dining area. Mr Trump went on to say he and Mr Turnbull "reaffirmed the tremendous friendship" between the nations during their meeting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC