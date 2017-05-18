Three charged over alleged break-ins

A further three men have been charged in relation to a series of alleged break-ins and stealing offences in western Sydney. Detectives from the Property Crime Squad's Breaking Unit established Strike Force Seeliger in January 2017 to investigate a number of break-ins at commercial premises in Sydney's west in 2016 and 2017 where electronic equipment, power tools, cigarettes, and vehicles were stolen.

