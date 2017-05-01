Thief swipes over $9000 worth of Lego...

Thief swipes over $9000 worth of Lego from Australian toy store

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Australian Police are searching for a "distinct" figure caught on CCTV after AU$8500 of Lego was stolen from a toy store in Young, NSW on Easter Monday. An unknown person forced their way into Penson's Toy World, a busy store on the main street of Young, at about 3.30am on April 17, police say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Mohammad Tawhidi in hiding following chilling I... Apr 8 Jay is schizophrenic 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,267 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC