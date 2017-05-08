The Australian $100 notes with Chines...

The Australian $100 notes with Chinese characteristics

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: South China Morning Post

Pubs in the northern Australian city of Darwin are being hit by an elaborate scam: a couple buying alcohol and cigarettes using $100 notes that have "not for circulation" printed on them in large pink Chinese characters. Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Glenn Leafe said seven incidents had been reported since Sunday, mostly involving the same man and woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC