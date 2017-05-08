The Australian $100 notes with Chinese characteristics
Pubs in the northern Australian city of Darwin are being hit by an elaborate scam: a couple buying alcohol and cigarettes using $100 notes that have "not for circulation" printed on them in large pink Chinese characters. Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Glenn Leafe said seven incidents had been reported since Sunday, mostly involving the same man and woman.
