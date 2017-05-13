Teen in coma after alleged one-punch ...

Teen in coma after alleged one-punch attack during fight

3 hrs ago

A teenager is fighting for his life after an alleged one-punch attack outside a fast food restaurant north of Brisbane. Police said the 17-year-old was involved in a fight with a group outside at the Redcliffe MacDonald's, on Anzac Avenue, just before 8:00pm Friday.

