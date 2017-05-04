Son of Australian ISIS terrorist smiles with dead body
'The punishment - execution': Six-year-old son of Australian ISIS terrorist smiles as he poses with a dead body tied to a cross in his father's latest sickening propaganda post The six-year-old son of Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf is being used in more ISIS propaganda as his father fights in the Middle East. A photo shows the notorious jihadist's youngest son Humzeh posing with a sign attached to the body of a man strung up on a cross with cable ties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New childhood vaccination campaign underway
|May 4
|VACCINES AUTISM
|1
|Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o...
|Apr 24
|Mitt s Santorum S...
|5
|America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit...
|Apr 22
|Joey the Roo
|2
|LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17
|Apr 21
|WILL Dockery
|1
|Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ...
|Apr 16
|TerriB1
|1
|World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Grieving prostitutes
|12
|'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep...
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC