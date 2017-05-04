Son of Australian ISIS terrorist smil...

Son of Australian ISIS terrorist smiles with dead body

Next Story Prev Story
57 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

'The punishment - execution': Six-year-old son of Australian ISIS terrorist smiles as he poses with a dead body tied to a cross in his father's latest sickening propaganda post The six-year-old son of Australian terrorist Khaled Sharrouf is being used in more ISIS propaganda as his father fights in the Middle East. A photo shows the notorious jihadist's youngest son Humzeh posing with a sign attached to the body of a man strung up on a cross with cable ties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,375 • Total comments across all topics: 280,838,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC