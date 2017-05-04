Sharks chairman resigns over drug arrest

Cronulla Sharks chairman Damian Keogh has handed in his resignation after being arrested in Sydney with a small resealable bag containing what's thought to be cocaine. "Given the challenging personal nature of this matter, Damian is not currently available for comment," Sharks said in a statement on Saturday.

