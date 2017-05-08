Search continues for vanished Austral...

Search continues for vanished Australian doomsday cult members, inquest set to begin

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Zealand Herald

A doomsday cult leader and his family who mysteriously disappeared in 2007 could be in New Zealand or Brazil, or dead, police say. Assuming the stolen identity of Gary Feltham, cult leader Simon Kadwell controlled a devoted worldwide following of around 40 people from a rundown home in Nannup, Western Australia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New childhood vaccination campaign underway May 4 VACCINES AUTISM 1
News Weird 6 mins ago 4:59 a.m.Police stop 12-year-o... Apr 24 Mitt s Santorum S... 5
News America will honor the a dumba refugee deal wit... Apr 22 Joey the Roo 2
News LIVE: Bryan Ferry @ Proctors, 3/30/17 Apr 21 WILL Dockery 1
News Convicted transgender murderer sets first wife ... Apr 16 TerriB1 1
News World cheers Obama victory, crosses fingers for... (Nov '08) Apr 11 Grieving prostitutes 12
News 'One-fourth mental illness due to workplace dep... Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,873,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC