SA arrest after Horsham police pursuit terminated
SOUTH Australia Police arrested a 27-year-old Victorian man on Tuesday after a police pursuit was terminated near Horsham. Police in both states tracked the suspected stolen vehicle for more than two hours before its tyres were blown out with spike strips near Coomandook.
