Ryman to build sixth retirement village in Australia
Ryman Healthcare, New Zealand's biggest listed retirement village operator, announced plans for a sixth village in Australia, a $100 million development in the Victorian city of Geelong. The village in Highton, six kilometres from Geelong's CBD, will include apartments and townhouses, aged care and dementia care facilities, the Christchurch-based company said in a statement.
